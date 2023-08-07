Extra Innings: Lugnuts return from extended road trip, welcome Joey Chestnut
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are back in town after a road trip to Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities. Broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Seth Wells to talk about the trip, highlight some big swings from the road, and welcome a new shortstop and a competitive eating legend to Jackson Field.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
More Sports:
- NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway delayed to Monday
- Former Waverly star eyeing bigger role at Central Michigan this fall
- High School Game of the Year Could Come in Week Two
- Tim’s Thoughts on Big Ten Expansion
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.