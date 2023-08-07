Extra Innings: Lugnuts return from extended road trip, welcome Joey Chestnut

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are back in town after a road trip to Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities. Broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Seth Wells to talk about the trip, highlight some big swings from the road, and welcome a new shortstop and a competitive eating legend to Jackson Field.

