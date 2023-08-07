Advertise With Us

Eight arrested in Kent County undercover prostitution, human trafficking investigation

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eight men face criminal charges after being arrested in an undercover prostitution investigation in Kent County.

On Aug. 3, 2023, detectives with the Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Kent Area Narcotics Team conducted an “operation” against the sex industry in the Grand Rapids area.

The operation took place along the 28th St corridor in Cascade Township. Seven men from Michigan and one man from Indiana were arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution at a local hotel.

The following men face charges of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Solicitation of Prostitution:

  • 42-year-old man from Holland
  • 24-year-old man from Alto
  • 25-year-old man from Ann Arbor
  • 42-year-old man from Allendale
  • 32-year-old man from Kentwood
  • 23-year-old man from Coopersville
  • 33-year-old man from Grand Rapids
  • 23-year-old man from Angola, Indiana.

The men are in the Kent County jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in the 63rd District Court.

