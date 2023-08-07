Eight arrested in Kent County undercover prostitution, human trafficking investigation

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eight men face criminal charges after being arrested in an undercover prostitution investigation in Kent County.

On Aug. 3, 2023, detectives with the Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Kent Area Narcotics Team conducted an “operation” against the sex industry in the Grand Rapids area.

The operation took place along the 28th St corridor in Cascade Township. Seven men from Michigan and one man from Indiana were arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution at a local hotel.

The following men face charges of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Solicitation of Prostitution:

42-year-old man from Holland

24-year-old man from Alto

25-year-old man from Ann Arbor

42-year-old man from Allendale

32-year-old man from Kentwood

23-year-old man from Coopersville

33-year-old man from Grand Rapids

23-year-old man from Angola, Indiana.

The men are in the Kent County jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in the 63rd District Court.

