East Lansing City Council to interview applicants for city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search is on for a new city manager for residents in East Lansing.

On Monday, Aug. 6, The East Lansing City Council will meet to interview five applicants for the position. This comes after the East Lansing City Council voted unanimously in July at a special meeting to separate from its former longtime city manager, George Lahanas.

The City Council said the decision was not made “due to malice,” and there was nothing disparaging regarding the settlement agreement.

“I don’t want to let this go by without praising the job that Mr. Lahanas has done for the city,” said Mayor pro tem Jessy Gregg. “I really think in many ways, he’s going out on top.”

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. on Monday where the city council will interview their first applicant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.