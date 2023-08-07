Cracking down on gun violence in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and other city officials are frustrated with the number of illegal guns on the streets and shootings, some deadly.

“I am tremendously sick of illegal guns. They are everywhere and the fact that people use them to solve their arguments is just terrible,” said Schor.

On Tuesday, Mayor Schor, Lansing Police Chief Sosebee, and Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane held a press conference, standing side by side promising to crack down on anyone caught with an illegal firearm. Schor said they will continue using their three-step process: prevention, intervention, and enforcement.

“In my mind, when we were young, people got into fights, they got disrespected, they had their basketballs stolen and they get into fights and it wasn’t good but, it was very rarely fatal,” said Schor. He called the recent uptick in gun violence “out of control.”

“There are so many guns on the street that everybody’s just picking up guns and shooting. Yesterday, we had, you know, gunshots because someone – they got into a fight over a basketball,” said Schor.

According to Lansing police, as of August 1, there have been 47 non-fatal shootings and six fatal shootings. However, in the past 10 days, there have been five additional shootings -- three were fatal.

“It’s frustrating for you, it’s frustrating for me. Imagine, I am in charge of this city’s safety and it is frustrating to have a week like we’ve had last week,” said Chief Sosebee.

Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane made it clear that his office will hold adult and youthful offenders accountable for having an illegal gun, saying this is our community, this is our home.

Dewane said “the violence we’ve witnessed over the last week is not what I want our community to be known for.”

