Clouds dissipate in the afternoon and previewing Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Krystle Holleman is in for Taylor Gattoni for a preview of Studio 10 with Claudia Sella. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford dives into when the cloudy skies will make way for sunshine.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 7, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1918
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1918
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1989

