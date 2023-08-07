Clouds dissipate in the afternoon and previewing Studio 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Krystle Holleman is in for Taylor Gattoni for a preview of Studio 10 with Claudia Sella. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford dives into when the cloudy skies will make way for sunshine.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 7, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1918
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1884
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1918
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1989
