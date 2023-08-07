Advertise With Us

Cal and Stanford to ACC?

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its league office will move to Charlotte in 2023.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its league office will move to Charlotte in 2023.(Source: Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Monday indicate the Atlantic Coast Conference is in preliminary discussions about possible membership with both Stanford and California. They are two of four schools remaining in the gutted PAC-12 conference. Florida State is threatening to leave the ACC. Whether the Big Ten stops at 18 schools which it now has and goes after Stanford and Cal remains to be seen.

