Cal and Stanford to ACC?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Monday indicate the Atlantic Coast Conference is in preliminary discussions about possible membership with both Stanford and California. They are two of four schools remaining in the gutted PAC-12 conference. Florida State is threatening to leave the ACC. Whether the Big Ten stops at 18 schools which it now has and goes after Stanford and Cal remains to be seen.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.