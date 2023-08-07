Advertise With Us

Buescher Wins NASCAR race at MIS

Chris Buescher raises the Cook Out 400 Trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series...
Chris Buescher raises the Cook Out 400 Trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chris Buescher held off Martin Truex, Jr. to win Monday’s rain delayed Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. It was Buescher’s second win in as many weeks-- he won last week at Richmond. It was Buescher’s first win at Michigan and his fourth NASCAR victory overall. The 200 lap race was interrupted Sunday by weather after 74 laps and the final 126 laps were run Monday afternoon. Kevin Harvick, running his final race at MIS, finished 8th.

