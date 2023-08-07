Authorities search for missing Mason teen

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are searching for a Mason teen who has been missing for nearly two months.

ShawnTayvia Ladd, 17, has been missing from Mason since June 14, 2023. She has black hair and brown eyes, she is 5′2″ and weighs around 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

FBI in Detroit posted her missing poster on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday afternoon:

Seventeen-year-old ShawnTayvia Ladd has been missing from Mason, MI, since June 14, 2023. Anyone having information should contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458 or @MissingKids at 1-800-THE-LOST. pic.twitter.com/uHiLGWBH9L — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) August 7, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.