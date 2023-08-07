Advertise With Us

Authorities search for missing Mason teen

(FBI Detroit)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are searching for a Mason teen who has been missing for nearly two months.

ShawnTayvia Ladd, 17, has been missing from Mason since June 14, 2023. She has black hair and brown eyes, she is 5′2″ and weighs around 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

FBI in Detroit posted her missing poster on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday afternoon:

