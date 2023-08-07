‘An icon to the community’ - Alfreda Schmidt’s legacy on Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Trailblazer is one of the many words used to describe former Lansing City Council Member Alfreda Schmidt.

She’s been giving back to the community for years and she does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

Schmidt, 97, said her work in Lansing never stops. From the Schmidt Community Center to her work on the Hawk Island Playground, she’s done it all and has become a household name.

She’s currently working on the Little Arlington Project and is hoping to get a memorial plot at Lansing Evergreen Cemetery.

“She’s inspiring so many people. She’s an icon in the community, not only for what she has done but what she is doing,” said Michele Fickes. “She continues to run such a great race of building community and helping people.”

Schmidt has lived in Lansing for about 30 years and is currently living in senior apartments. She looks back on the life she built with her husband and children fondly.

“When we moved into this house, the first thing we did was get our pictures of the children up,” Schmidt said.

But pictures of her children aren’t the only things hanging on her walls. Schmidt has been decorated with many awards in recognition of her leadership skills.

“She’s definitely a gem for the city,” Fickes said. “She’s kind of like that spark of life to everybody.”

When there’s a big event in Lansing, Schmidt is usually there and wearing one of her signature hats.

“You must have the spring hat and you must have a winter hat and you must have an in between,” Schmidt said.

She’s a busy woman. She’ll soon be helping launch a healing field. 231 flags will be put up in Evergreen Cemetery to honor post-9/11 veterans from Michigan who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.