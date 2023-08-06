People look for new opportunities on Women in Skilled Trades Day in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women who were interested in working in construction trades had the chance to find career opportunities during Women in Skilled Trades Day.

The organization, Women in Skilled Trades hosted the event at the Neighborhood Empowerment Center in Lansing. The WIST partnered with a number of construction skilled trade apprenticeship programs and would provide an interactive way for attendees to learn about the trades, and meet other tradeswomen.

Leisa Williams-Swedberg from WIST said the event helped people find new opportunities.

“So the feedback is really great because I think where the mystery is, is people don’t really understand what the opportunity and the trades are or how to get into it,” said Williams-Swedberg. “So we just like to be able to put people together to allow them to discover if this is a path that they’d wanna take.”

Some of the partnerships included Operating Engineers 324, Plumbers and Pipe-Fitters Local 333, IBEW Local 58, and more.

