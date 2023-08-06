Advertise With Us

NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway delayed to Monday

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The big race has been rescheduled to Monday afternoon at the Michigan International Speedway (MIS).

According to the MIS on ‘X’, The Firekeepers Casino 400 race has been rescheduled for 12 p.m. Monday. They said parking lots will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the gates will open up thirty minutes later at 11 a.m.

