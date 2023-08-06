NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway delayed to Monday

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The big race has been rescheduled to Monday afternoon at the Michigan International Speedway (MIS).

According to the MIS on ‘X’, The Firekeepers Casino 400 race has been rescheduled for 12 p.m. Monday. They said parking lots will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the gates will open up thirty minutes later at 11 a.m.

#FireKeepersCasino400 rescheduled for 12:00 PM tomorrow. Parking lots open at 10:30 AM & gates open at 11:00 AM.



— Michigan International Speedway (@MISpeedway) August 6, 2023

