Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Michigan Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed due to a crash.

At 9:52 p.m. on Aug. 5, a car accident closed the roads near EW Sparrow Hospital in downtown Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw two cars involved in the crash with one completely flipped.

Five Lansing Police Department cars were covering the area.

The intersection was eventually reopened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

