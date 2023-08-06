Jackson Interfaith Shelter hosts block party to thank community

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An organization that helps those in need said thank you on Saturday to the Jackson community by throwing their annual free block party.

Families played with bubbles, enjoyed live music, and even hung out with some reptiles. The Jackson Interfaith Shelter hosted the block party as a way to say thank you to the community.

The shelter provides for people who are experiencing homelessness or poverty by providing meals and emergency shelter.

Organizer Atalie Schwartz said the event gets bigger every year.

“Over time we’ve added on a few activities each year,” said Schwartz. “But all we get is positive feedback that people love, that they get to just come and hang out. And the fact that it’s free is especially nice for the families.”

The organization said their vision is for Jackson to be a community where everyone can have access to decent, affordable housing and resources to prevent or resolve homelessness.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.