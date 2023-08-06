Advertise With Us

Jackson Interfaith Shelter hosts block party to thank community

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An organization that helps those in need said thank you on Saturday to the Jackson community by throwing their annual free block party.

Families played with bubbles, enjoyed live music, and even hung out with some reptiles. The Jackson Interfaith Shelter hosted the block party as a way to say thank you to the community.

The shelter provides for people who are experiencing homelessness or poverty by providing meals and emergency shelter.

Organizer Atalie Schwartz said the event gets bigger every year.

“Over time we’ve added on a few activities each year,” said Schwartz. “But all we get is positive feedback that people love, that they get to just come and hang out. And the fact that it’s free is especially nice for the families.”

The organization said their vision is for Jackson to be a community where everyone can have access to decent, affordable housing and resources to prevent or resolve homelessness.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Lenawee County woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend outside former UAW Hall
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
lansing police cruiser
Lansing Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed

Latest News

Jackson County hosts ORS race series on Clark Lake
Jackson Interfaith Shelter hosts block party to thank community
Jackson Interfaith Shelter hosts block party to thank community
Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
People look for new opportunities on Women in Skilled Trades Day in Lansing