Jackson County hosts ORS race series on Clark Lake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Saturday morning, the Jackson County community joined together for a race around Clark Lake.

The race was part of the Orthopaedic Rehab Specialist race series which hosts multiple races a year in Jackson.

This year marks the 46th annual race. People ran on a course that takes runners on gently rolling hills with views of the lake.

Organizers say about 700 people usually attend the race. The run was originally 7 miles but was then made a 12k with an additional 5k run and walk added. There was also a kids 3-quarter run.

Melissa Burgett is the community outreach coordinator for ORS and says the event is meant to give families a healthy activity to enjoy.

“The tradition is there. We really strive to put on community events that are family-friendly for health and wellness,” said Melissa Burgett. “We want to get families out there to be able to participate in something that is outside, and more health-based.”

All races were chipped timed by the Michigan Running Foundation. Having families apart of the race sets this series apart from other Lake runs.

“The tradition and based on it being on the lake,” said Burgett. “There’s a lot of lake families that will have their whole entire families come in in the summertime. A lot of people come back home. It’s one of those that’s got the family tradition.”

Organizers say the proceeds from this event will be used for the continued progress and maintenance of the Thomas R. Collins Memorial Spirit Trail.

