Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots rang out on Maryland Avenue near Grand River Avenue Sunday afternoon leading to a home being struck.

The Lansing Police Department said at 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 6, they responded to a call on a shots fired complaint on the 900 block of Maryland Avenue near Grand River Avenue in Lansing. LPD said when they arrived they found that a residence had been struck.

Officials said no injuries have been reported as of Sunday and believe this is an isolated incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

