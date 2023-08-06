Advertise With Us

Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots rang out on Maryland Avenue near Grand River Avenue Sunday afternoon leading to a home being struck.

The Lansing Police Department said at 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 6, they responded to a call on a shots fired complaint on the 900 block of Maryland Avenue near Grand River Avenue in Lansing. LPD said when they arrived they found that a residence had been struck.

Officials said no injuries have been reported as of Sunday and believe this is an isolated incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lansing police cruiser
Lansing Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting
Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Michigan State University awarded $529M for nuclear research

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/6/2023 PM
Spotty Showers Linger into Monday
The EPA’s ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism
WILX Weather Webcast 8/6/2023 AM
Return of Rain Makes a Soggy Sunday
Jackson County hosts ORS race series on Clark Lake