Former Waverly star eyeing bigger role at Central Michigan this fall

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - After Central Michigan’s football team went 4-8 in 2022, which marked head coach Jim McElwain’s first losing season in his four years in Mt. Pleasant, he knows his team has to be better.

And to do so, McElwain knows much of the buck starts with him at the top.

“I feel like I let a lot of people down and this is a great community, a great university and I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain,” McElwain said candidly. “That’s where it’s time to sit back and reflect and not let some of those mistakes happen again because this place deserves the best.”

Bert Emmanuel Jr. looks poised to be McElwain’s starting quarterback after a historic 293-yard rushing performance last season against Buffalo.

As to who he will be throwing the football to? Much of that remains up in the air.

Lew Nichols III led CMU with 616 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last year and led the FBS with 1,848 rushing yards the year before. However, Nichols III is now gone after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Last year’s leading receiver Carlos Carriere, who tallied 520 yards, 45 catches and two touchdowns, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Former Lansing Waverly standout Kenny Brewer III has seen limited action in his three seasons in Mt. Pleasant after transferring from Valparaiso in 2020.

Brewer III caught just three passes in 2022, but with the departures in the receiver room, he knows he has an opportunity to prove himself this season.

“My game is definitely evolved over the years and I got here in 2020 and I’ve definitely elevate. I think I’ve stayed the course,” Brewer III said. ” I’ve been behind some guys like Kalil Pimpleton , you know JaCorey Sullivan, Dallas Dixon. I’ve been behind all those guys. So I’ve played the course and you know, I think that I take a big jump and play a key role in his offense.”

Former East Lansing standout Evan Boyd joins the program as a true freshman and figures on athleticism and size alone to fight for meaningful playing time.

That said, Brewer III has been with the program since McElwain took over and is confident in the elevated role he sees himself having this season.

“I definitely take a big ownership and a leadership role on this team and in the receiver room, especially. We don’t have a lot of guys that return from those past years.,” Brewer III said. “I take big pride in being one of the guys that’s been around since coach Mac has been here, you know showing those guys the way.”

Brewer III and several other former Mid-Michigan standouts will return to the Lansing area Sept. 1 when Central Michigan hits the road to open its season at Michigan State.

