First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As one area of low pressure departs the area to the northeast early this morning. Another low passing south of the area this morning will continue to bring scattered showers to the area through midday. With the scattered showers early this morning we will have areas of fog. A few breaks in the clouds are possible later in the afternoon. High temperatures today will top out around 70º. Tonight plan on partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look promising with mostly sunny skies both days. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to average topping out in the low 80s. Our attention then turns to a cold front dropping through the area Thursday afternoon and will bring a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 80s. A few more rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday going into Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 7, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1918

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1884

Jackson Record High: 101º 1918

Jackson Record Low: 45º 1989

