Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Showers and fog to start the day
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As one area of low pressure departs the area to the northeast early this morning. Another low passing south of the area this morning will continue to bring scattered showers to the area through midday. With the scattered showers early this morning we will have areas of fog. A few breaks in the clouds are possible later in the afternoon. High temperatures today will top out around 70º. Tonight plan on partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look promising with mostly sunny skies both days. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to average topping out in the low 80s. Our attention then turns to a cold front dropping through the area Thursday afternoon and will bring a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 80s. A few more rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday going into Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 7, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1918
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1918
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting
Westside neighborhood stands up against violence at community block party

Latest News

First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
More Showers Today
Showers are likely on Sunday and those last into Monday.
Rain chances increase Sunday into Monday
First Alert Weather Saturday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Saturday Is The Pick Day Of The Weekend
Nice weather will continue into Saturday but rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
A split weekend is ahead