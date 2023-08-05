Westside neighborhood stands up against violence at community block party

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the heels of three homicides in Lansing over the last week, westside community members took the opportunity to come together.

Neighbors on Lansing’s westside gathered Saturday for a Westside is the Best Side block party to share a meal, get to know one another, and stay positive in the face of violence in their city.

“Getting to know somebody helps diminish conflict if you know your neighbor,” said Westside neighbor, and block party DJ, Melik Brown. “And so, it’s very important to have events like this where your neighbor comes out, you’re breaking bread together.”

People who know the Westside, like Brown, said it’s often given a bad name, but it’s a diverse neighborhood, filled with people who each have something unique to offer. Even when communities face hardship, Brown believes they can persevere, if people are willing to reach out to their neighbors.

“When times get tough, and part of that relationship building is, is that you can recognize when something is happening, and do something,” he said.

Artists, performers, poets and Westside residents with a story to tell had the opportunity to share messages against violence throughout the block party, including Michigan State University student and activist Maya Manuel.

Manuel grew up on Lansing’s Westside, and said it’s a place that feels like home, but it also feels like the violence is inescapable.

“There was a period of time where this didn’t seem so large,” she said. “But now it feels like you don’t get to take a step away from it at all.”

Manuel added that it’s easy for people today to become desensitized to violence, but there’s an even easier way to take action against it.

“I always say, raise awareness to being kind,” she said.

Manuel said it’s also important that people support their local organizations, actively working to stop violence in Lansing, like the Mikey 23 Foundation.

After three homicides took place in Lansing in a single week, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane made the following statement about the impact of violence on the Lansing community:

“Gun violence continues to be a serious concern, one that our office is working with its community partners to address. Over the past several days, we have charged three persons with two homicide charges and the ages of the defendants were 16, 17, and 18. It is troubling to see young persons involved with gun charges. Our office is committed to working with the community to prevent violence, hold accountable those who commit violent acts, and improve the public safety for all.”

People at the Westside is the Best Side block party said they won’t let tragedy keep them from making change, by staying connected as a neighborhood.

