Advertise With Us

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck

A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois airport. (Source: WLS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CNN) - A vigil was held in Indiana for several dogs that died of heat stroke last week.

The German shepherds were being taken from O’Hare International Airport to an Indiana training facility when the air conditioning unit in the back of the truck failed.

According to Lake Station Police Department, 19 German shepherds became overheated. Ten of them died.

The Humane Society of Hobart and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an independent investigation.

Police described the situation as heartbreaking.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to heal, to grieve and to console each other in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” a woman shared at the vigil. “All of your words of support, hugs, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Lenawee County woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend outside former UAW Hall
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding motorized mini-bike
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
A person jumps on the top of a car as someone kicks in the window near Union Square park,...
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC