Advertise With Us

One person charged in Lansing apartment shooting

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County prosecutors announced that one man was charged in the shooting at a Lansing Apartment complex that left one dead.

Officials said 17-year-old DePriest Morrell was charged with open murder and felony firearm. He is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, officials identified the person who was killed as D’Angelo Hayward.

More Information: Community reacts to shooting at apartment complex on Lansing’s east side

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Forest Road and Staten Avenue. Police said officers arrived and found Hayward who had been shot inside a car at the scene. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was also transported to a hospital for injuries connected to the shooting. She is expected to survive.

Prosecutors stated that Morrell would be charged as an adult after they considered the factors involved with this case such as the age of the accused and the nature of the alleged offense.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Lenawee County woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend outside former UAW Hall
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

First Alert Weather Saturday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Saturday Is The Pick Day Of The Weekend
lansing police cruiser
Lansing Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed
Located on the Michigan State University campus, the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams offers a...
Michigan State University awarded $529M for nuclear research
Michigan State University awarded $529M for nuclear research