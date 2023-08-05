One person charged in Lansing apartment shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County prosecutors announced that one man was charged in the shooting at a Lansing Apartment complex that left one dead.

Officials said 17-year-old DePriest Morrell was charged with open murder and felony firearm. He is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, officials identified the person who was killed as D’Angelo Hayward.

More Information: Community reacts to shooting at apartment complex on Lansing’s east side

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Forest Road and Staten Avenue. Police said officers arrived and found Hayward who had been shot inside a car at the scene. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was also transported to a hospital for injuries connected to the shooting. She is expected to survive.

Prosecutors stated that Morrell would be charged as an adult after they considered the factors involved with this case such as the age of the accused and the nature of the alleged offense.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.