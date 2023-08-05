Advertise With Us

Lansing Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed

It’s the fourth homicide in Lansing in the last month
lansing police cruiser
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police are investigating what’s now the fourth homicide in the last month.

On Friday at approximately 9:52 pm, the Lansing Fire Department was dispatched to a medical call for a subject down in the 2200 block of W. Holmes Road.

When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old male dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Lansing Police Department responded to the scene.

The homicide is currently under investigation, and Lansing Police have no suspect information at this time.

The Lansing Police are working to uncover the details of the incident and will provide updates when able. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg (517) 483-4653, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

