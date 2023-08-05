First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today plan on clouds and at times a few peeks at the sun. South of Jackson a small chance exists for a stray shower. Temperatures today will be close to average for this time of the year topping out in the low 80s. We should be partly cloudy most of tonight with the small chance of a stray shower overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to near 60º.

A strong storm system will pass south of Michigan Sunday into Monday. The threat of severe weather now appears to stay south of Michigan both days. Sunday will not be a washout, but we do have the chance of scattered showers and a small chance of a thunderstorm at some point during the day. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 70s. The chance of rain ramps up for Sunday night into Monday. The slow moving storm system could bring heavy rainfall to the area Sunday night into Monday. High temperatures Monday top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday promise to be dry days with high temperatures near 80º. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 5, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1864

Jackson Record High: 99º 1918

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

