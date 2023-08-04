Two men bound over in 1997 Lenawee County murder, dismemberment case

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two Ohio men were bound over Thursday for the murder and dismemberment of an unknown man in 1997 in Lenawee County.

Richard Sepulveda, 51, from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, from Toledo, are accused of killing and dismembering a “John Doe.”

The men face the following charges:

First Degree Premeditated murder, which is a felony that comes with a life sentence without parole.

Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premedicated Murder, another felony with a life sentence and no parole.

Assault with Intent to Maim, a 10-year felony.

Conspiracy to Commit Assault with Intent to Main, another 10-year felony.

Tampering with Evidence, a third 10-year felony.

Conspiracy to Commit Tampering With Evidence, a fourth 10-year felony charge.

On Nov. 19, 1997, police were dispatched to Blissfield Township to reports of human remains. The remains were found in a cornfield owned by the 911 caller.

When police arrived, they found a corpse of a man that was missing his head and hands. Police believe his hands were cut off with a saw.

The victim’s identity is still unknown.

Police believe the victim is a 32-year-old man of Hispanic descent from Corpus Christie, Texas.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 313-407-9379.

“All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I appreciate the hard work of the Michigan State Police, the many local and federal law enforcement agencies, and my criminal trial prosecutors for their persistence in pursuing this case.”

The two men will be arraigned on Aug. 16.

