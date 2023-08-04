Tim’s Thoughts on Big Ten Expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten in 2024 along with USC and UCLA, I have questions which must be answered:

1) Will two more schools be added to bring the total to 20 and then have two ten team divisions? Would they be East and West?

2) What will the formats be with at least 18 schools in the other sports, especially basketball? What about the conference tournaments, will everyone be eligible as is the case presently?

3) If two more schools are added are they Cal and Stanford or will the Big Ten look elsewhere, perhaps take another run at Notre Dame?

4) How will the 2024 football schedule be altered even though it has been announced? That was a 16-team schedule now Washington and Oregon need schedules.

