Stretch of Turner Street in Lansing closed for JazzFest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All this week, people have been getting serenaded by local jazz performers during this year’s JazzFest in Old Town. And the fun continues, but there is a road closure beginning Friday to make room for the JazzFest.

Previous story: 29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing

Turner Street between Cesar Chaves Street and Clinton Street is closed for the festival beginning Aug. 4 at 6 a.m.

The stretch of Turner Street will not reopen until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

