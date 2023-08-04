Advertise With Us

Stretch of Turner Street in Lansing closed for JazzFest Michigan

All this week, people have been getting serenaded by local jazz performers during this year’s JazzFest in Old Town. And the fun continues, but there is a road c
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All this week, people have been getting serenaded by local jazz performers during this year’s JazzFest in Old Town. And the fun continues, but there is a road closure beginning Friday to make room for the JazzFest.

Previous story: 29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing

Turner Street between Cesar Chaves Street and Clinton Street is closed for the festival beginning Aug. 4 at 6 a.m.

The stretch of Turner Street will not reopen until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

Snell-Towar Recreation Center in Meridian Township to reopen
Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway
Lenawee County woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend outside former UAW Hall
The reopening comes after a soft opening in July for residents of the Towar neighborhood.
Snell-Towar Recreation Center to reopen on Friday