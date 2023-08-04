Stretch of Turner Street in Lansing closed for JazzFest Michigan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All this week, people have been getting serenaded by local jazz performers during this year’s JazzFest in Old Town. And the fun continues, but there is a road closure beginning Friday to make room for the JazzFest.
Previous story: 29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing
Turner Street between Cesar Chaves Street and Clinton Street is closed for the festival beginning Aug. 4 at 6 a.m.
The stretch of Turner Street will not reopen until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.