Spring Arbor University soccer player Nathan Ntalu signs contract with N. Carolina FC

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring Arbor University men’s soccer player Nathan Ntalu signed to play professionally with North Carolina FC, a member of the USL League One.

The forward started 18 of 20 matches and tallied a team-best 11 goals, including three game-winners while adding two assists.

Ntalu was named to the All-Crossroads League First Team, recognized as the Crossroads League Newcomer of the Year and earned NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honors.

In addition to his time with the Cougars, Ntalu spent the summer of 2022 playing with Lansing City of USL League Two, appearing in six games with two goals and one assist. He also has experience in the Northern Premier League in England, and he played in France at Fives Osc, a local club, until the age of 17, when he switched to the semi-pro level. He appeared with Ashton United Football Club in Manchester, England, in the 2021-22 season.

North Carolina FC is a professional soccer team founded in Cary, North Carolina, in 2006. USL League One is the third-highest tier in the United States’ pro soccer landscape. Major League Soccer (MLS) is the highest tier, followed by USL Championship.

