Spring Arbor Soccer Player Off to the Pros

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring Arbor University soccer player Nathan Ntalu has signed to play professionally with North Carolina FC, a member of the USL League One. Ntalu played at Spring Arbor last fall. The French forward started 18 of 20 matches and scored a team high 11 goals, including three game winners, to go with two assists.

