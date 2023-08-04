Spring Arbor Soccer Player Off to the Pros

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring Arbor University soccer player Nathan Ntalu has signed to play professionally with North Carolina FC, a member of the USL League One. Ntalu played at Spring Arbor last fall. The French forward started 18 of 20 matches and scored a team high 11 goals, including three game winners, to go with two assists.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.