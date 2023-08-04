Advertise With Us

Snell-Towar Recreation Center in Meridian Township to reopen

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) -The Snell-Towar Recreation Center in Meridian Township is set to open on Friday.

The reopening comes after a soft opening in July for residents of the Towar neighborhood.

Prior to the soft reopening, the recreation center had been closed for five years due to staffing shortages.

Officials said the goal for reopening the recreation center is to provide the community with unique programming and activities.

The reopening begins Aug. 4. at noon.

