Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joins Race to End Hunger in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in Jackson to collect food and dollar donations Friday afternoon in the Race to End Hunger.

He was also signing autographs and hanging out with locals.

Stenhouse is optimistic about the weekend race at Michigan International Speedway.

“We weren’t great here last year, but I feel like we’ve been so much better than at a lot of race tracks than we were at races last year,” Stenhouse said. “Definitely looking forward to getting out on track tomorrow for practice and qualifying. It’s gonna be a perfect day on Sunday for our race.”

Related: NASCAR Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.