Report shows 64% increase in statewide bicyclist deaths in last three years

UP numbers remain low, but MSP urges continued safety.
The MSP says another way you can ensure safety when you are riding your bike is by checking your tire pressure before hitting the road.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Recently released data from the Michigan State Police show an increase in bicyclist deaths in the state.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning said Michigan saw a 64% increase in bicyclist deaths in the last three years. Of these 103 deaths, only two were in the U.P.

Despite this, Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said we should remain vigilant.

“It is just a good wake-up call for everybody again, nothing super pertinent to the Upper Peninsula with this study or these statistics,” Giannunzio said, “but still, we’d love to have that number of two fatalities be zero. That’s the goal.”

Giannunzio said one common reason for bicycle crashes statewide is stop sign usage.

“We get quite a few calls about that throughout the state where a bicyclist, for whatever reason, they may not think that the stop sign is applicable to them,” Giannunzio said. “Well, it is, so if they’re coming up to that intersection, they can’t this book through that stop sign.”

Love and Bicycles Co-Owner Blake Becker said the U.P. has a vast trail system that may help keep the number of deaths low.

“We have a really wide-ranging trail network that kind of takes the bicycles off the road, so they’re interacting less with cars,” Becker said. “Having a trail system like that really works to help reduce car-to-cyclist interactions, which is really beneficial.”

Becker added that one of the best ways to stay safe is wearing a helmet. He said the creation of multi-directional impact safety systems has improved protection.

“In the event of a crash, the helmet has the ability to kind of rotate on top of your head, which greatly reduces traumatic brain injury and a helmet like this isn’t very expensive when you consider the alternative,” Becker said.

Both Giannunzio and Becker remind bicyclists to do a safety check on bikes before hitting the road or trail.

