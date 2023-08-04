Advertise With Us

Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

The crash, roughly 50 miles north of Boise, blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is the state’s major north-south route, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
More than 2.5 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Michigan ahead of $1.35B jackpot drawing
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Wife accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee
The lottery’s impact transcends excitement; it also contributes to the improvement of schools...
More than 2.5 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Michigan ahead of $1.35B jackpot drawing