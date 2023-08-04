Police say Lansing River Trail is safe after investigating sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police said that is still safe to be on the Lansing River Trail.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Lansing Police Department Officers were dispatched to the River Trail on a report of a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had allegedly been assaulted. She was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Yes, it is safe to be on the trail,” said Jordan Gulkis, the Public Information Officer with the Lansing Police Department.

The River Trail is patrolled by a group of volunteers that aim to keep the trail clean and safe.

LPD said the volunteer patrol group will focus on the area where the assault was reported.

