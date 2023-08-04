Advertise With Us

Police say Lansing River Trail is safe after investigating sexual assault

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police said that is still safe to be on the Lansing River Trail.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Lansing Police Department Officers were dispatched to the River Trail on a report of a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had allegedly been assaulted. She was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Yes, it is safe to be on the trail,” said Jordan Gulkis, the Public Information Officer with the Lansing Police Department.

The River Trail is patrolled by a group of volunteers that aim to keep the trail clean and safe.

LPD said the volunteer patrol group will focus on the area where the assault was reported.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

MSU strength coach sues university, athletic director over racial, gender, disability discrimination
Nice weather will continue into Saturday but rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
A split weekend is ahead
FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples
Former Michigan GOP co-chair appears in court virtually