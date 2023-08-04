Advertise With Us

NASCAR Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to start your engines—Michigan International Speedway (MIS) will be the center of attention in Mid-Michigan this weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly return to Brooklyn Friday.

It’s another big weekend for MIS and a big weekend for the community as well.

The races bring in thousands of people, MIS sold out the infield and most of their grandstand seating last year, and that’s just for the weekend. Track president Joe Fowler said the camping at MIS starts days before the event.

“Our fans come, and they come early, you know, they’re here starting on Monday in many cases in our campgrounds,” said Fowler. “And so, when you have tens of thousands of people that come into a small community like this, it’s a big deal. There are so many things to see and do in this area. When the community sees all the influx of people that happen so quickly, they get really excited because it’s a chance to show off the Irish hills.”

Fowler said in addition to camping at the over 1400 acres—you can take in the scenery around the area fishing, golfing or checking out some of the small businesses in the area.

MIS holds cross country finals, driving schools in the summer, and night lights in the wintertime. It also hosts the Faster Horses Music Festival in mid-July.

