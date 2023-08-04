NASCAR Cup Series brings thousands of fans, business boom to Jackson County

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The NASCAR Cup Series returned to Michigan International Speedway Friday.

For drivers, the first day of this weekend-long event is spent qualifying drivers for upcoming races, but for the fans, it’s about building excitement.

Fans like Ross Robins have come to the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) year after year.

“Well, it’s a good time,” Robins said. “Good camping, good fans, good everything.”

Some fans had to cross country lines just to watch the races in person.

“We heard it’s a great time,” said Dylan Larkin, who came to Michigan from Canada. “There’s a lot of friendly people here, and we like to drink beer, and so do a lot of people here.”

It’s more than just a big weekend for the fans, the NASCAR company is also celebrating 75 years of high-speed stock car racing.

“When you think about all the history that has occurred in the sport over 75 years, MIS has been a significant part of that and it’s just an incredible place,” said MIS President Joe Fowler. “It’s an incredible place for racing.”

The history of both NASCAR and the MIS was celebrated with the addition of a historical marker that was unveiled by Fowler and the Jackson County Historical Society. It now stands where the construction of the speedway first began in 1967.

“Michigan International Speedway is very well known for its roots in racing, and being the home track to the Detroit auto industry,” Fowler said. “It’s a pretty special place.”

The first of many races is getting started Friday. The event runs through Sunday night.

As fans gather at the track and its neighboring campgrounds, they’re also bringing foot traffic to businesses in the Jackson County village of Brooklyn, like the Country Market.

The store director, Todd Gilbert, said the increase in business means more employees are needed to assist customers.

“We’re scheduling as many employees as we can in the store to take care of the customers,” Gilbert said.

Country Market employees say they’re anticipating their busiest weekend of the entire year.

