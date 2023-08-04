Advertise With Us

MSU strength coach sues university, athletic director over racial, gender, disability discrimination

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University (MSU) coach is suing the university, the athletic director and his supervisor over racial, gender and disability discrimination.

The lawsuit claims there has been direct and intentional discrimination against Michael Vorkapich, a 52-year-old white man with Tourette Syndrome, after younger people of color without disabilities were promoted ahead of him. At the same time, he has been demoted twice, excluded from meetings, moved to an isolated office and left out of decisions relevant to his job.

After Vorkapich complained to the defendants about his mistreatment, the lawsuit said he experienced retaliation in the terms and conditions of his employment.

It is alleged Alan Haller, the athletic director, excluded Vorkapich from meetings and decisions related to his job.

In May 2022, Ashton Henderson demoted Vorkapich, reduced his salary, his primary responsibilities were removed and replaced with administrative tasks and his office moved to a smaller, less visible location that was previously used for medical exams.

The lawsuit claims MSU took the actions to promote “less qualified, less experience and younger staff which includes females and persons of color in the name of diversity.”

The lawsuit said Vorkapich supports diversity efforts generally but does not believe it should be used to his more experienced and knowledgeable detriment.

In July 2022, Vorkapich filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”), alleging race, gender, age and disability discrimination and retaliation. Since then, Plaintiff has experienced continued mistreatment and retaliation by the university.

The lawsuit said Vorkapich has been with MSU for 26 seasons and has been part of a combined 21 B1G Conference championships, nine bowl games, seven men’s basketball Final Fours, one women’s basketball Final Four, three men’s ice hockey Frozen Fours and two National Championships.

