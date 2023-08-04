More than 2.5 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Michigan ahead of $1.35B jackpot drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Someone could be walking away with more than one billion dollars Friday, thanks to the massive Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, over two and a half million tickets have already been purchased for Friday’s 11 p.m. drawing. However, the lottery serves a purpose beyond mere dreams of upscale homes or luxury cars. The ticket revenue plays a role in enhancing schools across Mid-Michigan and the state.

Jake Harris, the Player Relations Manager for the Michigan Lottery, said that every ticket purchased aids Michigan’s School Aid Fund. He explains,

“So for every dollar spent on a lottery ticket, whether it’s Mega Millions or Fantasy Five, both in-state games, about 25 cents contributes to the school aid fund,” Harris said.

In the event of a Michigan player winning the jackpot, a press conference will be held to publicly announce the winner. Harris said that’s because they want total transparency with a game funded entirely with public money.

“These jackpots are funded by public money from states throughout the country, and it’s important to demonstrate that real individuals are indeed winning these prizes,” Harris said.

Once someone wins the jackpot, they face two options for collecting their winnings. They can choose an instant payout from the current lottery pool, which is always less than the advertised amount. Alternatively, they can permit the lottery office to invest the sum on their behalf. Over a 30-year span, they will then receive the advertised amount.

Harris said all lottery employees are prohibited from participating or winning. If no player matches all six numbers, the jackpot will once again accumulate, and the next drawing will occur on Tuesday.

More information can be found on the official Michigan Lottery website.

