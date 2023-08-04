Mid-Michigan Matters: History of Kewpee Hamburgers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kewpee Hamburgers has been a staple in Lansing for generations.

Gary Flynn, the author of a new book about the second-oldest burger chain, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share things you might not know about the beloved restaurant.

