Michigan State Police unveils memorial to honor fallen K-9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A brand-new memorial to honor police dogs who have died in the line of duty was unveiled Thursday by Michigan State Police.

It’s a statue of a police K-9, bearing the names and out-of-service dates of the six MSP K-9s who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The statue sits outside of the Michigan State Police Training Facility in Lansing.

The unveiling event featured a 21-gun salute, Taps and a helicopter flyover set the stage for the Fallen K-9 Memorial.

Colonel Joseph Gasper said the location of the new statue being placed in front of the Fallen Trooper Memorial symbolizes something special.

“The placement of the K-9 Memorial is fitting because, from the academy, the dog is out front of the trooper, which is where they normally are,” Gasper said.

Michigan State Trooper David Bellestri was the last handler to lose a dog on duty. His partner Rex died in July 2021 when a drunk driver struck the police vehicle at 80 mph. Now Rex’s name will be displayed with the other five dogs who were unable to return home.

“Yeah, today was pretty rough,” Bellestri said. “It brings up a lot of emotion and pride. I am very proud of Rex.”

Bellestri said the dogs are trained to fight not out of aggression but to fight to keep the ones they love safe.

“These dogs are extremely beneficial to our line of work,” Bellestri said. “They protect us against any threats that we see or may not see.”

Bellestri said the dogs are always with their handlers and quickly become a part of their family.

The first-ever Michigan trooper to work with a K-9 was Richard Abbott back in 1960. He said he remembers Jocko very well and is astonished at how different the training is now for the program he helped introduce.

“13 of those years I spent with a K-9. It was the most fun I ever had and they paid me for it, you can’t really beat that,” Abbott recalled. “What we did was like grade school and what they are doing now is like college.”

After Richard Abbott started the K-9 program in 1960, the department quickly added four other dogs to serve state police. There are now 63 highly trained dogs working with state police officers around Michigan.

The memorial unveiled Thursday features empty slots where future names can be added for fallen K-9s. Many handlers who were in attendance hope those slots will never have to be used.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.