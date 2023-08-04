Advertise With Us

Michigan State football nears 2023 season with “new vibe”

Spartans approach season with new energy.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college football season is back, as Michigan and Michigan State both begin their fall preseason camps on Wednesday.

Thursday, Michigan State went through its first practice of 25 leading up to its Sept. 1 season-opener with Central Michigan.

After missing out on the postseason in 2022 with a 5-7 mark, head coach Mel Tucker has seen “a new vibe” around his club this year.

Tucker knows a much more connected locker room can go a long way in building a winning program.

“In orer to have a good football team, you need to have really good team chemistry,” Tucker said after practice Thursday morning. “I told the guys if we can be a selfless football team, we’ll have a really good chance to have a good season.”

Former starting quarterback Payton Thorne is now enjoying life in the SEC at Auburn, which now in turn leaves junior Noah Kim and redshirt sophomore Katin Hauser in a quarterback battle that’ll likely wage just before the opener.

“I saw it as my opportunity to compete for the spot whether he [Thorne] was here or not,” Kim said. “Him leaving didn’t change anything or change my mindset at all.”

Whoever it is who gets the nod under center will be throwing to a nearly brand new receiver room. Jayden Reed is now playing at the next level and budding star Keon Coleman has settled into his new home in Tallahassee at Florida State.

Senior Tre Mosley is the lone significant returner and alongside him leaves opportunities for others such as Montorie Foster Jr., who are ready to fill a role this year.

“I feel like it’s no pressure for me. I’m trying to worry about focusing on myself right now,” Foster said. “All of our guys, we’re all ready. We got a chip on our shoulder, so we just can’t wait to show you guys.”

The mood after Day 1 of camp in East Lansing was upbeat, full of excitement and optimism, but Tucker knows the work that still needs to be done prior to MSU’s opener with the Chippewas.

