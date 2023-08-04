Advertise With Us

MDOT asking public for input in 5-year transportation program

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public about its five-year plan.

The plan includes more than $15.5 billion in federally funded investments. Almost $11 billion will go toward repairing roads and bridges in Michigan, nearly $4 million for public transportation and just under $1 billion will go to aviation programs.

Those who would like to voice their input can visit MDOT’s website. The window for input opens Aug. 7 and is open until Sept. 8.

