Max Contract For Laker’s Davis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has agreed to a three year $186 million maximum contract extension. It keeps him with the Lakers through 2028 for a total of $270 million according to various media reports. The deal makes Davis the richest annual contract extension holder in NBA history. It averages to $62 million per season.

