Max Contract For Laker’s Davis

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has agreed to a three year $186 million maximum contract extension. It keeps him with the Lakers through 2028 for a total of $270 million according to various media reports. The deal makes Davis the richest annual contract extension holder in NBA history. It averages to $62 million per season.

