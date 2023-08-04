Love Lansing Like A Local at Midtown Brewing Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A local restaurant favorite is Midtown Brewing Company!

Located in the heart of Downtown Lansing, it is always happy hour there!

With an assortment of beers and beverages from over 45 taps, you will always feel refreshed.

Along with a drink they have delicious menu options to choose from as well.

For more information, visit https://www.lansing.org/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.