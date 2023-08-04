A look at the candidates on the ballot for Jackson’s mayoral primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three candidates from different sides of the aisle are running for Jackson Mayor in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 primary election. The two with the most votes will move on to the general election in November.

“I just love Jackson and want to continue the good work and progression that we’ve been making in the community,” said Daniel Mahoney, Mayor of Jackson.

Fourth Ward City Councilwoman Laura Dwyer Schlecte said she thinks “it’s time we need a woman in there.”

Returning candidate John Wilson said he ran in 2021 because water rates were excessive. He said “today, they’re even more excessive.”

New this year, the winner of the general election will get one extra year in office. More time for the candidates to serve the city of Jackson and the people who call it home.

“When it comes to re-elections, my viewpoint is, it’s really like report card time. I think it’s a time for people to be able to evaluate what you said you were going to do, did you actually do those things, and what are saying that you’re going to do next,” said Mayor Mahoney. He said the roads are at the top of his list of priorities.

As councilwoman, Schlecte said she wants to see the projects her colleagues started through to completion. “The MLK CIA – or the corridor improvement – started under Derek Dobies’ reign and I want to see that continue. They’re doing amazing work and there’s been some grant money given to make some huge changes to MLK drive.”

Wilson said his priorities are the same from his last campaign two years ago. “Street gang gun violence that includes drive-by shootings and also I’m running because I feel that property tax assessments are excessively high.”

Whether it’s improvements to the roads, activating the Amtrak Station, or tackling water rates, each candidate said they are ready to take on the role as Mayor.

