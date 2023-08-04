Lenawee County woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend outside former UAW Hall

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Lenawee County woman died from her injuries after her ex-boyfriend shot her and another person outside a former UAW Hall Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 600 block of Woodland Drive on Aug. 3 at around 11:30 a.m. after receiving calls about an active shooter. When they arrived at the scene, police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the former UAW Hall parking lot in Saline. The suspect fled the scene by car.

A short time later, as more police were heading to the scene to assist, a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon a crash with the at-fault driver and the car matching the description of the shooting suspect. The person the suspect crashed into, a 28-year-old Jackson County woman, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspect did not comply, leading to the deputy tasing and arresting the suspect.

The two victims in the shooting, a man from Saline and a woman from Lenawee County, were transported to the hospital.

The Lenawee County woman, identified as 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas, died from her injuries. The Saline man is stable.

Police said Thomas and the suspect, a 58-year-old from Lenawee County, were previously in a domestic relationship, and the victims involved were acquaintances.

The ongoing investigation was forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

