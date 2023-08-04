Lansing police seeks missing 23-year-old woman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 23-year-old woman.
According to authorities, Neema Karungi was last seen walking on LeGrand Drive toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard wearing a black shirt and a blue wrap. Police said she could also be wearing a yellow skirt.
Karungi stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Neema Karungi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-438-4600.
