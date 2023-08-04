Advertise With Us

Lansing police seeks missing 23-year-old woman

Neema Karungi
Neema Karungi(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 23-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Neema Karungi was last seen walking on LeGrand Drive toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard wearing a black shirt and a blue wrap. Police said she could also be wearing a yellow skirt.

Karungi stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Neema Karungi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-438-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: History of Kewpee Hamburgers
Mid-Michigan Matters: History of Kewpee Hamburgers
Cruise your way into a 517 filled weekend! Nicole caught up with Sarah Pierce from...
517 Friday August 4, 2023
Nicole juggles joining the circus as she previews Paranormal Cirque
Get Spooked at Paranormal Cirque
Midtown Brewing Co
Love Lansing Like A Local at Midtown Brewing