Lansing police seeks missing 23-year-old woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 23-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Neema Karungi was last seen walking on LeGrand Drive toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard wearing a black shirt and a blue wrap. Police said she could also be wearing a yellow skirt.

Karungi stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Neema Karungi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-438-4600.

