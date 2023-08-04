Advertise With Us

High School Game of the Year Could Come in Week Two

Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview
Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview(Source: WALB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams in Michigan begin formal practice on Monday and opening games are set for Thursday, August 24th. Friday Night Frenzy continues all season long on WILX TV, 11:15pm the first two Thursdays and all nine Fridays. In checking the mid Michigan schedule I see Mason at DeWitt in week two. To me this could be the area regular season game of the year. Mason is 39-6 the past four seasons, 12-1 a year ago and has 15 seniors returning to coach Gary Houghton. DeWitt, while still considered a young team by head coach Rob Zimmerman, made great strides and a run in the playoffs last fall. Zimmerman is high on his team but notes the tough first three games all at home, Haslett, Mason, a bye week and then East Lansing.

