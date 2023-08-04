Former Michigan labor leader bound over on criminal sexual conduct charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former leader of Michigan LiUNA, an organization that oversees labor unions across the state, has been bound over to the State of Michigan on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Jonathan Byrd, 40, from Battle Creek, previously lobbied on behalf of the Michigan Laborers District Council, of the Laborer’s International Union of North America (LiUNA) to Michigan lawmakers.

“Byrd has been a prominent figure in Michigan politics,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Byrd is accused of forcing a person to touch him inappropriately in April 2022. Byrd and the victim worked in the same field, Nessel’s office said.

He previously resigned from his positions as the director of external affairs for LiUNA and as the president of the South-Central Michigan Area Labor Council.

“My Department is committed to defending the rights of sexual assault victims,” said Nessel in a statement. “We will continue to seek accountability on their behalf regardless of how well-connected a preparator may be and irrespective of whatever prominence they enjoy in the dealings of our government.”

