Advertise With Us

Former Michigan GOP co-chair appears in court virtually

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party appeared in court virtually Friday morning.

Meshawn Maddock waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Maddock faces eight criminal charges.

She’s accused, along with fifteen other people, of turning in false certificates as electors for Donald Trump in Michigan for the 2020 presidential election. She is charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery.

Maddock pleaded not guilty.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
2 people were injured outside a Lansing apartment complex on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples
Former Michigan labor leader bound over on criminal sexual conduct charges
Two men bound over in 1997 Lenawee County murder, dismemberment case
MDOT asking public for input in 5-year transportation program