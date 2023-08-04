Former Michigan GOP co-chair appears in court virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party appeared in court virtually Friday morning.

Meshawn Maddock waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Maddock faces eight criminal charges.

She’s accused, along with fifteen other people, of turning in false certificates as electors for Donald Trump in Michigan for the 2020 presidential election. She is charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery.

Maddock pleaded not guilty.

