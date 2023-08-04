Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Enjoy the dry weather while it is here
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front slipped through the area during the night without much fanfare. Today we are back in the sunshine, but you will notice a few changes. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s and the humidity levels will be lower. Tonight we turn partly cloudy with lows near 60º.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with dry weather across the area. The clouds will gradually thicken across the area Saturday. Comfortable temperatures are expected with highs in the low 80s. Dry weather continues Saturday night.

First Alert: A storm system on Sunday will arrive later in the day and it will bring rain and thunderstorms. There is the potential for some stronger storms Sunday night. The heaviest rainfall from this storm system will be Sunday night into Monday. We will be keeping a close eye on this storm because of the threat of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Stay tuned for more updates.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 4, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 46º 1912

