Community reacts to shooting at apartment complex on Lansing’s east side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An apartment community in Lansing was left in shock after a man was found shot on the property. Lansing Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Residents said the apartment complex is usually quiet and seeing all of the cop cars yesterday was very unexpected.

“I was confused, definitely surprised, but honestly pretty disappointed,” said Vivienne Acuna, a resident at the complex.

Resident Gary Grabenstein said, “Things like this just don’t happen here.”

Thursday afternoon at about 4 p.m. a domestic dispute led to the death of a 21-year-old man

“At first I didn’t hear that there was a shooting we just got an email from the apartment complex and they said there’s a police presence here,” said Acuna.

Officers found the 21-year-old man shot inside his car. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 16 year-old-girl was also transported to a hospital for injuries connected to the shooting. She is expected to survive.

“People need to realize if they’re in a situation that’s not safe to get help and nip it in the bud before something like this happens,” said Grabenstein.

Capital Area Response Effort is a program that services anyone dealing with intimate partner violence.

“We just want people to reach out and even just talk about it even if they aren’t ready to leave that is okay, but we can talk about ways to be safer in an abusive relationship,” said Tunney.

CARE Director Sara Tunney said CARE services are free and confidential. They also provide immediate on-scene crisis intervention.

“The most important thing to us is to make sure that survivors know their options,” said Tunney.

Hoping to prevent domestic violence situations from escalating.

“It was pretty shocking for this area and I hope this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” said Tunney.

Lansing police confirmed a person of interest has been detained. The Lansing Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

